Find the best gifts for sports fans with ESPN‘s 2019 holiday gift guide

Looking for something a little different this year for sports fans, athletes — and just about everyone else in your life? The 2019 ESPN holiday gift guide has you covered. From stocking stuffers (screen-time substitutes, comfy slippers and must-read books) to splurge items (you know you need to roll up to your next tailgate with this cooler-scooter) to ultimate fan gear (rare Muhammad Ali art and the stress-free stadium bag, among many others), we‘ve collected our favorite gift ideas for this holiday season:

For sports fans ….

Stadium-approved tote

Nothing is more frustrating than forgetting an arena‘s bag policy. Save yourself from the anxiety of having to leave your expensive purse in a questionable bush and get this clear tote.

$10 |

Custom watch straps by The Strapsmith

The Strapsmith can upcycle pretty much any type of canvas, fabric or leather into a watch strap, custom-made to your exact wrist and watch size. The straps can be made for traditional watches or Apple Watches and include the hardware to swap them out easily.

$179 |

Framed 1968 Muhammad Ali print

This rare portrait makes a great addition to any wall and is a reminder to go forth and conquer every day, just as Ali did.

$300 |

Insulated beer bottle holder

Just because it‘s cold outside, doesn‘t mean your beer will stay cold. Now it will — guaranteed.

$34.95 |

Oversized gaming (or anything) chair

This chair has a pouch for gamers to hold any accessories, and we‘d venture to say you can do just about any sort of other sitting you want in it as well. Built for comfort, it‘s customizable to your favorite NFL team.

$299 |

Hockey stick snow brush

Love hockey? Love the snow? This gift is your dream come true — may as well scrape your car out from under winter in style.

$25 |

Home plate doormat

This one is pretty self explanatory — and we all love some subtle baseball gear.

$24.95 |

For athletes …

Shady Rays sunglasses

These shades come in a huge variety of gender neutral styles — and if you lose or break them, the company will replace your pair for free. And this will make you feel really good: Shady Rays pledged to provide 10 meals through Feeding America food banks for every order placed.

$48-80 |

Under Armour Speedpocket running leggings

These are dubbed by Under Armour as solving all pocket problems, and they don‘t disappoint. A flexible front pocket holds phones up to 6 inches long, and it holds them tightly enough to contain any bounce. Bonus points for the reflective details that make runners more visible at dusk and dawn.

$80 |

FWD-01 Adidas in-ear headphones

Headphones that will never get in the way during your workout or pop out of your ears mid-step or lift. We like the added “passive transparency” feature that allows you to hear surrounding noises when you need to.

$149 |

The not-quite-good-sport shirt

Sportsmanship is a beautiful thing. But we‘ve all been a sore loser from time to time, and this shirt is a perfect gift for the person who really hates to lose.

$23 |

Mitchell & Ness throwback NBA shorts

Roll up to a pickup game in these shorts and everyone will know who came to play. They come in a huge variety of different teams and include authentic jerseys as well.

$125+ |

Fire and Phoenix massager

With variable amounts of pressure and four ergonomically designed attachments, this can target any problem areas and provide relief across your whole body.

$255 |

For kids (and anyone young at heart) …

Basketball mug

Because every morning is better when you can dunk your cereal through a basketball hoop. Also works for crackers in soup, marshmallows in hot cocoa … you get the idea.

$25 |

Sporteez customizable hair tie

For the tennis, basketball, baseball or football player (or fan) to show off the sport they love.

$7.75 for two |

NFL electric game

Get your football game on in a different, non-video way. Each team is customizable, too, so you can pretend your favorite team is going to win against a team they‘d really have no chance beating in real life.

$59.99 |

Curry 7s

Let‘s face it, every kid seems to want Curry 7s this year. The bonus of this new design from the Warriors legend: Under Armour has identical versions for kids and adults alike, so grab a pair for yourself as well.

$80-110 |

For stocking stuffers …

My Arcade retro machine

Get the feel of a full-size arcade machine, without all the pitfalls. Comes preloaded with 200 games to keep ‘em busy for a while.

$20 |

“Beautiful on the Outside: A Memoir” by Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon inspired the world during the 2018 Winter Olympics, and his memoir is just as fun and inspiring as he is. You will laugh, cry and want to keep reading.

$19 |

Personalized golf ball stamp

Let the whole 18 holes know which golf ball is yours. Easy as that.

$36+|

Snugsneakers slippers

Got a sneakerhead on your shopping list but don‘t feel like plopping down serious coin to get the kicks they desire? Surprise them with the next best thing.

$49.99 |

25 Outlaws card game

If you‘re looking for gift ideas that might increase “family time” this year, this high-stakes poker game may be it. It requires wits — and lots of strategy — to take down other players‘ gangs.

$19.99 |

For that splurge gift …

Cruzin‘ Cooler motorized ice chest scooter

Yep, you read that right. Never, ever lug a cooler again. Ride this — up to 13 mph — around your next tailgate or campground instead.

$899.95 |

Sofar Trident underwater drone

TBD

Controlled by a smart phone, tablet or an optional controller, the Trident comes with a 25-meter tether and has an optional 100-meter tether available, so it can reach deep under the water. With an onboard HD camera and built-in lights, it live streams the video back to those safely on land.

$1695 |